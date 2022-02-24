Gov. Kemp calls Ukraine invasion 'indefensible,' condemns aggression

ATLANTA (WTXL) — In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began late Wednesday night.

"As Putin and the Russian army violate Ukraine’s sovereignty through this callous, indefensible invasion, we stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants," Gov. Kemp wrote in a tweet.

Gov. Kemp added that he is praying for a quick end to the conflict, and is mindful of how this could impact the military and Georgian service members who are on heightened alert.

The attack began before dawn with explosions in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what they called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.