Gov. Kemp announces grant funds for high-speed internet expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday over $234 million in grants have been awarded to 28 Georgia counties for broadband internet expansion.

According to Kemp's press release, 29 preliminary grant awards for internet expansion is set to improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses and anchor institutions in the counties.

Those 28 counties include:

gov.georgia.gov



"Georgia is again leading the nation in identifying where the digital divide is the deepest and acting on that knowledge to improve service for hardworking people all the way from Seminole County to Gordon County and beyond," said Kemp. "High-speed internet access is critical for both academic and economic opportunities, as well as overall quality of life."

Kemp added these projects will go a long way to assist Georgians in becoming better connected.

Almost $455 million is set to be invested to serve over 76,000 locations when combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, according to the release.

The awardees announced on Wednesday include 12 different internet service providers, such as EMCs, local Georgia-based companies and large telecommunication companies, the release read.

Back in August 2022, Kemp announced the creation of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, which is what the grant awards for internet expansion were provided through.

For more information, visit Gov.georgia.gov.