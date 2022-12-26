Gov. Brian Kemp extends State of Emergency in Georgia for winter weather

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the State of Emergency for an additional 24 hours due to continuing inclement winter weather.
According to a statement from Gov. Kemp's office, the extended State of Emergency will go into effect Monday, Dec. 26, and will expire on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11:59 p.m.
The full executive order can be found below:
In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours.
