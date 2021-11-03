GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

Watch
Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 03, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers will begin a special session Wednesday to redraw Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

The General Assembly must draw new districts at least once every decade following the U.S. Census to equalize populations.

One top issue for lawmakers will be whether Republicans target two suburban Atlanta Democrats who have gained congressional seats in recent years.

State Senate Republicans are pushing a map that seeks to protect all their incumbents who are seeking reelection in 2022. The GOP currently holds a 34-22 edge in the upper chamber.

House Republicans propose a plan that could sacrifice Republican-held seats to help remaining incumbents. The GOP now has a 103-77 margin in the House.

