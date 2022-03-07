Watch
Georgia's Warnock, Walker among those qualifying for 2022

Candidates filed paperwork Monday
FILE- Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. Herschel Walker's Republican rivals for U.S. Senate in Georgia are attacking him over reports by The Associated Press detailing police in Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker after a 2001 domestic disturbance, saying it adds to proof that Republicans risk losing the Senate race against Warnock if they nominate Walker and leave him vulnerable to attacks.(Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 17:58:59-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's 2022 election field is beginning to solidify as major party candidates officially start qualifying.

Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate challenger Herschel Walker were the top names Monday to file papers.

Qualifying launches an 11-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries. Still to file papers are Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and top GOP gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

For members of the U.S. House and the General Assembly, it will be the first election under new district lines drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census.

