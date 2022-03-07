Georgia's Warnock, Walker among those qualifying for 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's 2022 election field is beginning to solidify as major party candidates officially start qualifying.

Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate challenger Herschel Walker were the top names Monday to file papers.

Qualifying launches an 11-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries. Still to file papers are Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and top GOP gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

For members of the U.S. House and the General Assembly, it will be the first election under new district lines drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census.