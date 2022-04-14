Watch
Georgia's Sen. Warnock raises $13.6M in 2022's first quarter

Raphael Warnock
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE— Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on April 7, 2022. Warnock’s reelection campaign announced on Thursday, April 14, 2022 that it raised $13.6 million in the first three months of 2022, what the campaign says is the most money ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 18:30:00-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says he's raised $13.6 million this year for his reelection campaign.

The Democrat's staff says that's the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year. Warnock's overall fundraising tops $65 million in the battleground state, which could determine control of the Senate.

Warnock is a heavy favorite to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary while Herschel Walker is the frontrunner among six Republicans.

Walker has been raising large amounts of money as well, but has trailed Warnock thus far, collecting $5.4 million in the last three months of 2021.

The primary will be held May 24.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

