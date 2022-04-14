Georgia's Sen. Warnock raises $13.6M in 2022's first quarter

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says he's raised $13.6 million this year for his reelection campaign.

The Democrat's staff says that's the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year. Warnock's overall fundraising tops $65 million in the battleground state, which could determine control of the Senate.

Warnock is a heavy favorite to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary while Herschel Walker is the frontrunner among six Republicans.

Walker has been raising large amounts of money as well, but has trailed Warnock thus far, collecting $5.4 million in the last three months of 2021.

The primary will be held May 24.