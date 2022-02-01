Watch
Georgia's Kemp raises $7.4M in 7 months of reelection bid

His campaign has $12.7 million in cash
Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 01, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised more than $7.4 million in the seven months ending Jan. 31.

That gives him $12.7 million in cash as the Republican seeks reelection this year.

None of Kemp’s Republican primary rivals has announced fundraising totals yet. Democrat Stacey Abrams also has not yet announced how much she raised. Kemp is the latest Georgia candidate to report raising a large sum this election cycle.

Last week, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he raised $9.8 million in the last three months of 2021, while Republican challenger Herschel Walker said donors gave him $5.4 million.

