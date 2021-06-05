Watch
Georgia's COVID-19 statewide judicial emergency to end soon

SOURCE: MGN ONLINE
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 05, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top judge says he expects the statewide judicial emergency he declared last year because of the coronavirus pandemic to be over at the end of this month.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton said Friday that he plans to issue an order Monday extending the statewide judicial emergency but that he does not expect it to last beyond June 30.

Melton first declared the statewide judicial emergency on March 14, 2020. The chief justice noted that he’s been advising courts across the state for a while now to prepare for how they will operate without his order.

