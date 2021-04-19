Watch
Georgia's Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, applauds a dignitary at the University of New England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Abrams was a Georgia state legislator who became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in U.S. history. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's well-known voting rights advocate, Stacey Abrams, is taking a carefully balanced approach in response to new laws many people have said are an attempt to suppress votes of people of color.

When asked about the law changes, Abrams is critical but measured. She acknowledges the laws are a response to an increase in voting by people of color. But she is discouraging boycotts while reassuring Democrats they can still win races under the new rules, even as she hopes those rules are struck down in the courts.

Abrams is a past candidate for governor and could be again.

