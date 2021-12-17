Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN Online
Georgia
Georgia
Posted at 12:27 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 00:27:27-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 2.8% in November.

It was the first time the jobless measure has dipped below 3% since current records began in 1976.

The state Department of Labor also reported Thursday that a record number of individuals reported having a job in Georgia in November, rising to more than 5 million. The previous high came in January 2020.

The unemployment rate had hit a previous record low in October at 3.1%. Georgia’s jobless rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming