Georgia to add child care spots, boost payments to providers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will add another 10,000 children to a program that subsidizes child care for lower-income families while also increasing payment rates to child care centers.

The state Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Monday.

Officials say Georgia will spend $267 million of federal coronavirus relief money through Oct. 1, 2024.

Georgia currently enrolls 50,000 children in its Childcare and Parent Services program.

The state will now allow families making up to 85% of the state median income to enroll. Georgia also will boost payments to providers for achieving certain benchmarks under its quality rating system.