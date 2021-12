Theme parks in Valdosta and Austell will be open for the New Year's holiday.

Wild Adventures (Valdosta)

The park will celebrate 2022 with a fireworks spectacular set to music on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, beginning at 8 p.m.

Fireworks viewing is included with park admission or a season pass.

Six Flags (Austell-Cobb County)

Holiday in the Park: Friday, Dec. 31 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 1 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Sunday, Jan. 2 (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)