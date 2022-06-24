Georgia supreme court justice Nahmias ends 12-plus year tenure with court

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Georgia supreme court chief justice David E. Nahmias ended a 13-year tenure as a justice with the court Thursday.

He will officially leave the court July 17.

According to the Georgia Supreme Court, Nahmias was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court as a justice in August 2009 by then Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue.

He was elected two two six-year terms as a justice.

In July 2021, he was elected by his fellow justices to serve as chief justice.

Current Georgia supreme court justice Michael P. Boggs will follow Nahmias as chief justice on July 18.