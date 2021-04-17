Watch
Georgia state retirees to get bonuses of up to $1,800

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 17, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state workers participating in the Employees Retirement System will get bonuses of up to $1,800 this year, but will once again not get permanent increases in their pensions.

The pension fund's board voted Thursday to give 54,000 retired workers 3% bonus checks. It's capped at $1,800 for people with pensions at or above $30,000 a year.

Retirees have received similar bonuses in recent years. The checks generally go out in January and July. Leaders of the Georgia State Retirees Association would prefer that retirees get a permanent cost of living. That wouldn’t require a board vote each year, and future increases would compound upon each other.

