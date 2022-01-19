Georgia state representative from Valdosta named chairman of a house committee

ATLANTA (WTXL) — A Georgia state representative was named chairman of a committee.

According to a press release provided by the Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. John LaHood (R-Valdosta) was named the chairman of the House Committee on Code Revision.

According to the Georgia General Assembly, the House Committee on Code Revision is responsible for technical and grammatical revisions of Georgia's statutes.

Its goal is to revise, modernize, and correct errors or omissions in Georgia's Code and to repeal those portions which have become obsolete, have been declared to be unconstitutional, or have been preempted or superseded by subsequent laws.

LaHood, a republican, is one of five state representatives appointed as a new chairman of a committee.