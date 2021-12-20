Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia State Patrol to increase presence on roads during holidays

Effort is to prevent accidents
items.[0].image.alt
SOURCE: MGN ONLINE
traffic
traffic
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 14:28:15-05

ATLANTA (WTXL) — In an effort to reduce the number of crashes on Georgia roadways, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers will be on high visibility patrols on interstates and state roads.

The Christmas travel period is 78-hours long, from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. The 78-hour New Year’s holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

“As more people travel the roadways to visit family and friends, Troopers and Officers will continue to focus on motorists who break state traffic laws and exercise bad driving habits that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatal crashes,” Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming