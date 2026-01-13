Georgia state lawmakers gavel in for 2026 legislative session Monday

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Monday marked day 1 of Georgia's 2026 legislative session, and both parties want to address affordability.

For Republicans, that means addressing taxes. The state house is pushing for property tax relief, but the state senate wants income tax cuts.

Democrats argue tax revenue is important for local services, including healthcare and education.

Republicans in the House also hope to reduce insurance premiums and tackle healthcare affordability.

Democrats also hope to pass healthcare reforms, along with affordable education and housing bills.

Georgia's legislative session came to an abrupt end last year, with several bills not reaching the governor's desk. Some of those bills could be brought back this year, including reforms to school zone cameras or a proposal to legalize gambling statewide.

This year's session foreshadows a time of transition in Georgia politics.

Governor Brian Kemp is term-limited and will leave his seat next year.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones is looking to replace Kemp, but he's facing other high-ranking state republicans in the gubernatorial race, including AG Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Several lawmakers are also running for higher office in 2026.

Senators elected Republican Larry Walker III to serve as President Pro Tem. He's replacing John Kennedy who resigned after launching a campaign for lieutenant governor.

"We're going to focus on kitchen table pocketbook issues. Georgians are having a hard time, you know, with the economy, buying groceries, affording rent or buying a house. That's gonna be our focus," Walker III said.

Meanwhile, federal grand juries have indicted two sitting House members on pandemic fraud charges.

One of them, state rep Karen Bennett, resigned before the session started.

The second, state rep Sharon Henderson, was still in the chamber on Monday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X

