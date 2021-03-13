SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state representative has left his post as county attorney after Hancock County commissioners asked him to step down because he’s sponsoring a restrictive voting bill in the state House.

Commissioners voted 4-0 on Wednesday to ask Rep. Barry Fleming, a Harlem Republican, to resign. Fleming said he stepped down after getting the request.

Fleming leads a special House committee on voting and sponsored House Bill 531, which passed the House on a party-line vote, and is now awaiting Senate action. It would make a number of changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

Fleming’s involvement prompted protests outside the Hancock County Courthouse on Wednesday before commissioners met.