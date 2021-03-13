Menu

Georgia State House member quits as county attorney over voting bill

David Goldman/AP
State Rep. Barry Fleming, R - Harlem, speaks on an amendment during a House subcommittee panel on a "religious freedom" bill, Wednesday, March 25, 2015, in Atlanta. The House subcommittee is expected to vote on the divisive bill that supporters say bolsters religious freedom protection but opponents fear will lead to discrimination of LGBT individuals. The panel heard hours of testimony on Tuesday, the first action on the issue in the House this session. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Barry Fleming
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:41:40-05

SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state representative has left his post as county attorney after Hancock County commissioners asked him to step down because he’s sponsoring a restrictive voting bill in the state House.

Commissioners voted 4-0 on Wednesday to ask Rep. Barry Fleming, a Harlem Republican, to resign. Fleming said he stepped down after getting the request.

Fleming leads a special House committee on voting and sponsored House Bill 531, which passed the House on a party-line vote, and is now awaiting Senate action. It would make a number of changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

Fleming’s involvement prompted protests outside the Hancock County Courthouse on Wednesday before commissioners met. 

