Georgia shrimp season ending after robust haul

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE-In this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo, gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine. The state's historic shrimp industry is closed due to warming oceans, and people who formerly worked in it are grappling with the question of whether consumers will remember the seafood if it ever comes back. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Dec 28, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are shutting down shrimp season after a strong year. The Brunswick News reports that between January and November, 228 licensed shrimpers caught 2.3 million pounds of shrimp worth $11.9 million.

That’s a 7.4% increase over the five-year average haul and 14.3% over the five-year average selling price. The season is ending on Friday, a little earlier than last year.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Jones said the December 31 closure is not unusual and will ensure the spring harvest is adequate.

