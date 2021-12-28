Georgia shrimp season ending after robust haul

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are shutting down shrimp season after a strong year. The Brunswick News reports that between January and November, 228 licensed shrimpers caught 2.3 million pounds of shrimp worth $11.9 million.

That’s a 7.4% increase over the five-year average haul and 14.3% over the five-year average selling price. The season is ending on Friday, a little earlier than last year.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Jones said the December 31 closure is not unusual and will ensure the spring harvest is adequate.