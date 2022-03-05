Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia senators seek to ban state vaccine mandates for year

In the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, the entire state is bracing for an election in which the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. Senate.
Scripps
In the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, the entire state is bracing for an election in which the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. Senate.
In the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, the entire state is bracing for an election in which the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. Senate.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 11:37:31-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators want to prevent state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

They voted 31-19 on Friday to ban such requirements until mid-2023, sending the bill to the House for more debate.

Republicans supporting Senate Bill 345 say the state shouldn’t be able to force the inoculation against the respiratory illness.

Democrats say the GOP is kowtowing to misinformation on vaccines, discouraging a protective measure in a state close to the bottom in vaccination rates.

As amended, the measure excludes health care facilities that are subject to federal mandates for their employees to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming