Georgia Senate votes to extend COVID-19 business shield

WSB
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 17, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has voted to extend a law protecting businesses from being sued by a person who blames the business after they contract COVID-19.

The bill passed 36-17 Wednesday, with Republicans in support and most Democrats opposed. It now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

Protections are currently set to expire July 14. The legislation would extend them another year through July 14, 2022.

Democrats tried to amend the bill to increase protections for workers who are sickened, but the amendment failed to muster enough support.

