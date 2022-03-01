Watch
Georgia Senate seeks bigger raises for nurses, prison guards

Posted at 9:06 PM, Feb 28, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators want prison guards and school nurses to get larger raises.

They also want to set aside a big chunk of money to cover the state’s share of an upcoming federal transportation program.

Those are among the changes the Senate Appropriations Committee made Monday as it passed a revised budget for the year ending June 30.

The bill moves to the state Senate for more debate. The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates. The current budget runs through June 30.

