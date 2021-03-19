Menu

Georgia Senate committee revives measure to limit protests

In the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, the entire state is bracing for an election in which the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. Senate.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 16:33:12-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state Senate committee is reviving a proposal to declare more protests illegal and enact harsher penalties for acts including blocking highways.

The Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday voted 5-3 to overhaul House Bill 289, replacing unrelated language with most of another bill sponsored by Republican Randy Robertson of Cataula.

That bill had failed to win a vote in a different Senate committee after members expressed concerns about violating free speech and assembly rights.

The committee also voted to approve House Bill 286, a Republican-based bill to block “defund the police” movements in cities and counties.

It says local governments generally can’t cut spending on their police departments by more than 5% a year.

