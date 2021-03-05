Georgia Senate approves sports betting constitutional amendment

ATLANTA (AP) — Senators want Georgia’s voters to decide whether they'll allow sports betting, passing a constitutional amendment and a bill to allow the practice Friday.

Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 would authorize sports betting. Lawmakers would split the proceeds among college scholarships for low income students, expanded high speed internet access and rural health care services.

Senators voted 41-10 for the amendment and 34-17 for the bill, sending them to the House for more debate.

The Senate’s approach is different than the House, where a leading lawmaker has argued a constitutional amendment isn’t needed as long as the Georgia Lottery Corp. is put in charge.