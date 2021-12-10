Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff requests improvements at Moody Air Force Base

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — United States Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) requested Friday from the Department of Defense to clean up contamination threatening the health of Georgia military families at Moody Air Force Base.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals, found in consumer products and commercial applications, has been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened childhood immunity, and many other health problems, and contamination is common on and near many U.S. military bases.

Four of Georgia’s military bases have been identified as confirmed PFAS contamination sites, including Moody AFB.

Sen. Ossoff pressed Richard Kidd, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Environment and Energy Resilience, to use the full power of the Defense Department to remediate contamination, assess the health impacts on military communities, and personally visit the installations to ensure the protection of Valdosta-area servicemembers.

