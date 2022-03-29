Georgia push on COVID rules aims at vaccines, school masks

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia public school students are now free of mask mandates for five years after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law banning them. And a one-year ban on governments and schools requiring vaccines against COVID-19 is nearing the Republican governor's desk.

The measures are cornerstones of the Georgia version of a nationwide Republican reaction against requirements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters say parental and individual choice should rule. They also say Georgia should prevent government agencies from requiring so-called vaccine passports for public services. Opponents say the actions promote distrust in science and put the health of others at risk.

