Georgia push on COVID rules aims at vaccines, school masks

Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offers a pen to Eleanor Taylor, 3, of Sugar Hill, Ga., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 after signing a law allowing parents to opt their children out of public school mask mandates for five years. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 29, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia public school students are now free of mask mandates for five years after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law banning them. And a one-year ban on governments and schools requiring vaccines against COVID-19 is nearing the Republican governor's desk.

The measures are cornerstones of the Georgia version of a nationwide Republican reaction against requirements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters say parental and individual choice should rule. They also say Georgia should prevent government agencies from requiring so-called vaccine passports for public services. Opponents say the actions promote distrust in science and put the health of others at risk.

