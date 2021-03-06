Georgia public universities promise fall will be "normal"

ATLANTA (AP) — Classrooms, dorms, cafeterias and stadiums are likely to be full again this fall at Georgia’s public universities.

The University System of Georgia on Wednesday announced that it has asked all campuses to plan for normal operations during the fall 2021 semester.

Regents instructed the 26 schools, with more than 340,000 students to maintain some level of in-person classes last fall and to increase the number of in-person classes this spring.

Some faculty members and employees have criticized in-person class mandates, saying universities weren’t allowing many employees to work remotely.

The current announcements come as many high school and transfer students are making decisions about where they will attend class next fall.