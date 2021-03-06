Menu

Georgia public universities promise fall will be "normal"

Jeff Amy/AP
Daniel Akinola, a junior aerospace engineering major from North Carolina, talks to friends on the first day of classes Monday, August 17, 2020, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. More of Georgia's public universities are opening for the fall term, trying to balance concern about COVID-19 infections against a mandate for on-campus classes citing financial needs and student desires.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 15:45:40-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Classrooms, dorms, cafeterias and stadiums are likely to be full again this fall at Georgia’s public universities.

The University System of Georgia on Wednesday announced that it has asked all campuses to plan for normal operations during the fall 2021 semester.

Regents instructed the 26 schools, with more than 340,000 students to maintain some level of in-person classes last fall and to increase the number of in-person classes this spring.

Some faculty members and employees have criticized in-person class mandates, saying universities weren’t allowing many employees to work remotely.

The current announcements come as many high school and transfer students are making decisions about where they will attend class next fall.

