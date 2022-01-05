Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Teacher
Teacher
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:12:18-05

ATLANTA (AP) — State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get a second round of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid. The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan Tuesday.

An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and its university system also made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming