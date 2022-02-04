Georgia officer arrested for selling marijuana while on duty

WARWICK, Ga, (AP) — A southwest Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges of selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that agents arrested 32-year-old Leon Mitchell of Albany on Jan. 28.

Agents say they were told that Mitchell was selling drugs while working as a police officer in Warwick, a Worth County town northeast of Albany.

Mitchell was arrested at the Warwick police department. Agents say they found marijuana, scales and plastic bags in the vehicle Mitchell was driving.

Mitchell remained jailed Friday in Lee County after a judge denied him bail. A Worth County jail official says she doesn't know if Mitchell has a lawyer to speak for him.