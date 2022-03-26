Watch
Georgia mental health bill faces sudden, vocal opposition

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to improve access to mental health treatment in Georgia that appeared to be sailing through the state Legislature is now facing vocal opposition, with some critics claiming it would protect pedophiles and threaten Second Amendment rights.

State lawmakers supporting the bill have blasted some of the criticism as outlandish.

HB 1013 seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness. It would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers.

It passed the state House earlier this month with nearly unanimous support. But opponents have since flooded state Senate meetings.

