Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia Lottery celebrates $25 billion provided for education in Georgia

Georgia Lottery established in 1993
Georgia Lottery
MGN Online
Georgia Lottery
Georgia Lottery
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:03:32-04

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Georgia Lottery has raised more than $25.3 billion for education in the state of Georgia.

According to a news release Thursday, the Georgia Lottery has been providing proceeds from lottery sales to education in the state since its inception in 1993.

The lottery notes the funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.

"Almost thirty years since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has had a massive impact on a generation of Georgians," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement to the Georgia Lottery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming