Georgia Lottery celebrates $25 billion provided for education in Georgia

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Georgia Lottery has raised more than $25.3 billion for education in the state of Georgia.

According to a news release Thursday, the Georgia Lottery has been providing proceeds from lottery sales to education in the state since its inception in 1993.

The lottery notes the funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.

Congrats @GeorgiaLottery! To date, 2+ million students have benefited from the seminal HOPE Scholarship & more than 1.7 million 4-year-olds have attended lottery-funded pre-K.



Here’s to the next $25B, and millions more students & kids reaping the rewards of a great education. pic.twitter.com/scfdjT3HhM — UniversitySystemofGA (@BORUSG) July 28, 2022

"Almost thirty years since its inception, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has had a massive impact on a generation of Georgians," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement to the Georgia Lottery.