Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen requirements to carry a handgun in public, as he aims to blunt a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year's governor's race. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jan 06, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms.

The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional. That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19.

Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes. 

