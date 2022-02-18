Georgia legislature sets Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day in a resolution

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The state of Georgia legislature has designated a day for Ahmaud Arbery.

According to Georgia General Assembly records, on Feb. 2, the legislature adopted a resolution to honor Arbery on Feb. 23.

In 2020, Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was followed and killed by three white men in Brunswick.

Federal prosecutors say three white men violated Arbery's civil rights when the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in a Georgia neighborhood.

Greg and Travis McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty in state court in November 2021 for their involvement in the death of Arbery.

The three men are facing federal hate crime charges in Arbery's death.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.