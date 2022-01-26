Watch
Georgia lawmakers unveil bill to tackle mental health crisis

MGN Online
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:43:47-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Facing a surge in overdose deaths and rural suicides, Georgia lawmakers have unveiled a bill to bolster the state’s dismal mental health care system.

The legislation announced Wednesday would pressure private insurers to improve coverage for mental health disorders and substance abuse. It would also create an incentive for people to become mental health workers.

The bill was announced by Georgia’s powerful House speaker, David Ralston, whose support gives it a strong chance of passage. Its exact cost was not immediately clear.

