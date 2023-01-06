Georgia lawmakers eye abortion, other social fights for 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on Georgia agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it’s unclear how far they’ll go.

Republican leaders haven't signaled a strong appetite for such measures. Anti-abortion advocates are pushing to keep physicians from sending out abortion pills by mail after telemedicine consultations.

That move comes at the same time that the federal government is expanding access to abortion pills.

Socially conservative groups want to ban doctors from providing certain surgeries or drugs to transgender minors. Some activists are also trying to limit sex education in schools.