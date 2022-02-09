Watch
Georgia lawmaker who extended middle finger apologizes

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker who extended his middle finger in a group photo of the state House has apologized.

Rep. Dominic LaRiccia told lawmakers on the state House floor Tuesday that he thought it would be cute or a little funny, but the gesture was inappropriate. He asked for grace and forgiveness.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that LaRiccia has fallen out of favor with some fellow Republicans in recent years and was drawn into the same district with another GOP legislator during redistricting. He told the newspaper he wasn’t being vengeful. He is not running for reelection.

