Georgia judge sets October trial in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge in Georgia has scheduled an October trial for three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday stating jury selection will begin Oct. 18.

A white father and son and their neighbor are charged with murder after the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in their neighborhood.

The killing outside the port city of Brunswick sparked a national outcry. Arbery was not armed.

Attorneys for the accused men insist they committed no crimes, saying they suspected Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot as he tried to grab Travis McMichael's gun.