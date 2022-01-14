Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia joins settlement with other states against student loan servicer Navient

Thousands of loans canceled as part of settlement
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Student Loans
Student Loans
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:09:43-05

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Georgia attorney general Chris Carr announced Friday that the state of Georgia has joined 38 states in reaching a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement with Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers.

According to a press release by the Georgia attorney general’s office, the settlement resolves claims that since 2009, Navient steered struggling student loan borrowers into costly long-term forbearances instead of counseling them about the benefits of more affordable income-driven repayment plans. This, despite Navient representing that it would help borrowers find the best repayment options for them.

Terms of the settlement include canceling the remaining balance of $1.7 billion in subprime private loans balances owed by 66,000 borrowers nationwide.

Georgia will receive part of $142.5 million requested by attorney generals in the lawsuit. A total of $95 million in restitution was allocated to 350,000 federal loan borrowers who were placed in certain types of long-term forbearances.

Georgia is set to receive more than $5.9 million in restitution for 22,468 borrowers. The settlement requires the cancellation of $113 million in private student loan debt owed by 4,268 Georgia borrowers.

As part of the settlement, Navient agreed to numerous reforms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming