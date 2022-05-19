Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia jobless rate stays at record low 3.1% in April

Georgia
Photo: MGN Online
Georgia
Georgia
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 11:18:09-04

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia’s unemployment rate continued to hover at a record low of 3.1% in April as more people continued to find jobs. The jobless rate was unchanged from March, when it set a new all-time low.

A year ago, 4.3% of Georgia workers were unemployed. The number of workers on employer payrolls rose by 18,000 in Georgia in April, reaching 4.76 million. That’s 250,000 above payroll levels last year and set a new all-time high for the fifth straight month.

The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level from March to April at 3.6%, The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming