Georgia jobless rate falls to 5.1% in ninth straight decline

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate continued to drift down slowly in January, posting the ninth straight fall in the unemployment rate.

The state’s unemployment rate was 5.1% in January, down from 5.3% in December. That’s still substantially above the 3.3% posted last January, but well below the state’s all-time high of 12.5% posted last April.

A separate survey of employer payrolls, the top indicator for economists, showed little movement. Payrolls were flat from December to January at 4.45 million.

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday.

Georgia workers continue to file for unemployment at elevated levels. More than 28,000 workers made initial filings for benefits during the week of Feb. 27.