Georgia jobless rate dips to record low of 3.2% in September

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 3.2% in September. It's the 17th month in a row that the state’s jobless rate has fallen.

The unemployment rate dipped from 3.5% in August. Georgia briefly touched an all-time high jobless rate of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The state’s previous all-time low unemployment rate was 3.3% in January 2020. Employer payrolls rose slightly from August, reaching 4.58 million statewide.

Payrolls are the top labor market measure for many economists. Payrolls still remain 1.9% below their pre-pandemic peak. The number of Georgia workers reporting having jobs rose above 5 million.