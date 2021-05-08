Georgia: Jobless must soon seek work to keep benefits

Georgia’s elected labor commissioner says he intends to reinstate the requirement that people must actively search for work to receive unemployment benefits “in the next few months.”

Republican Mark Butler didn’t say exactly when the job search requirement would return. Butler says those getting benefits would get notice of the change.

A mix of other states including Kentucky, Vermont and Montana have made similar rulings in recent weeks. Georgia and most other states suspended job search requirements to cut down on COVID-19 exposure.

Butler says employers have 240,000 jobs listed with the state, and that hotels and restaurants have particularly critical labor needs.