Georgia interstate fully reopens, damaged overpass removed

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have reopened a key stretch of a Georgia interstate in both directions, after quickly demolishing a bridge overpass that had been badly damaged in a truck crash.

Friday's opening to westbound traffic on Interstate 16 came earlier than anticipated after crews made quick work of demolishing the overpass.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted Friday evening that eastbound traffic also was flowing again. Authorities had said earlier the interstate stretch could remain closed through next week.

A truck on Thursday struck the bridge with an elevated dump bed, knocking the overpass from its support beams. Interstate 16 is the main route from Atlanta to the Southeast ports and tourist beaches.