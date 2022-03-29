Watch
Georgia House panel backs referendum to legalize gambling

Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia House Economic Development and Tourism Committee Chairman Ron Stephens, left, a Savannah Republican, talks to Democratic state Reps. Calvin Smyre, center, of Columbus and Al Williams, of Midway, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The committee on Monday, March 28, 2022, passed a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize gambling and a bill to regulate sports betting (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 29, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia voters could decide in November whether they want to allow betting on sports and horse racing, as well casino gambling. A state House committee on Monday passed a proposed constitutional amendment, as well as a bill that would legalize sports betting on college and pro sports.

The constitutional amendment must pass both the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority. The Senate earlier this year rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted only horse racing. The effort has the backing of Atlanta's professional sports teams. Republican Rep. Ron Stephens of Savannah says people are already betting on sports and Georgia should join roughly 30 states where it's legal.

