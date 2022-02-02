Watch
Georgia House panel advances broad school voucher plan

In the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol, the entire state is bracing for an election in which the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. Senate.
ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of expanding school vouchers in Georgia are renewing their push to expand options. They're pushing two bills, including one that could give $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended public school for a short time.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday passed a limited version of that proposal, while a subcommittee sent the broader measure forward to the full committee. It’s unclear whether a House majority would favor either.

A crucial fraction of rural Republicans resist many school choice proposals, along with all but a few Democrats.

Georgia already has programs giving vouchers for special education students and state income tax credits for donors to private scholarship funds.

