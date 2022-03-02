Watch
Georgia House GOP leadership seeks $1 billion income tax cut

GOP plans to create a flat state income tax
Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announces plans for a $1 billion state income tax cut on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. Ralston and other Republicans say rapidly growing state revenue enables a cut. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Posted at 12:27 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 00:27:55-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is proposing a $1 billion tax cut.

Ralston and other House Republican leaders on Tuesday unveiled a plan to create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% tax rate.

It would also raise the amount of income exempt from taxation and eliminate many deductions. The changes would begin in 2024, meaning most taxpayers would see no difference until they file their taxes in 2025.

Georgia’s top income tax rate is now 5.75%. Some Republicans propose to entirely abolish the state income tax.

Ralston rejects that move, saying it would create a “catastrophic” budget hole.

