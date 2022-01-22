Watch
Georgia hospitals warn of COVID-19 strain as wave crests

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 21, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — The latest surge of COVID-19 may have peaked in Georgia. But hospitals continue to warn of the strain they face from overloaded emergency rooms and inpatient wards. They're urging people to take precautions despite fatigue with pandemic restrictions.

Data continues to show a wave of infections that rose first in metro Atlanta and then rippled into the rest of Georgia.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide fell below 5,200 on Friday, down from 5,400 earlier this week.

That decline can be seen clearly in Atlanta, Athens and Macon. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 positive patients were still at peak or rising Friday in other parts of Georgia.

