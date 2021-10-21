Georgia high school graduation rates stay level in 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s public high school graduation rate remained level in 2021. The state Department of Education says 83.7% of seniors graduated on time in spring 2021. That’s not statistically different than the 83.8% level achieved last year.

Last year’s mark was a record high since Georgia began calculating using current methods. Those rules require a student to graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma.

Graduation rates have increased since 2012, when fewer than 70% of Georgia seniors were graduating on time. The national graduation rate was 86% in 2019, the last year for which it is available.