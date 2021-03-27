Menu

Georgia governor tours areas hit during tornado outbreak

AP
A road is blocked by trees after a tornado touched down in the early morning hours causing severe damage in Newnan, Georgia, Friday, March 26, 2021.(Newnan Utilities via AP)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 19:56:25-04

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday toured the wreckage left after a tornado tore through the city of Newnan and other parts of Coweta and Heard counties.

WXIA-TV reports that Kemp held a press conference at Newnan High School, one of the hardest-hit spots. He says he is committed to helping the community recover.

The National Weather Service rated the twister an EF-4 tornado and believes winds may have peaked at 170 mph early Friday.

Coweta County School System Superintendent Evan Horton said they had just finished repairing damage last week from another tornado that hit in October.

Horton said the community is strong and they would get through this.

