Georgia Governor Kemp to sign income tax relief, gas tax suspension bill Friday

ATLANTA — Tax relief is on the way for Georgians.

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate passed HB 1199 this week, which will suspend the gas tax in Georgia for 60 days.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp said the bill would provide "immediate relief for families" and said he would sign it on Friday.

I applaud the General Assembly for its passage of HB 1199, providing immediate relief for families by suspending the motor fuel tax.



This is great news for all Georgians, and I look forward to signing this tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/04sb4qPs93 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 19, 2026

On Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Georgia was $3.77, up more than $1 from just a month ago, according to AAA. In South Georgia, Colquitt, Thomas, Lanier, and Grady counties had higher average prices Thursday.

Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the gas tax multiple times in recent years through executive orders, the longest stretch was from March 2022 to January 2023 when prices topped $4 a gallon.

The price of oil and gas has spiked since the conflict in Iran began 3 weeks ago. Iran has blocked and attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway for ships carrying oil.

Governor Kemp says he will sign HB 1199 on Friday at the State Capitol Building at 11 a.m. He will also sign HB 1000. The governor says that bill will provide nearly $1.2 billion in state income tax relief and add new state tax provisions to the federal tax code.

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